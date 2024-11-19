Diverging-diamond road project in Huntersville nears completion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly three years in the making and close to $31 million later, the diverging-diamond interchange will finally open next week on Interstate 77 at Gilead Road in Huntersville.

Here’s to expect:

Starting Thursday at 9 p.m., no left turn lanes will be allowed on US 21 at Gilead Road.

By Friday morning, drivers must continue to a designated U-turn, the permanent new traffic pattern.

Crews will then close Gilead Road between Reese Boulevard and US 21 by 9 p.m. Friday to add lane markings and road stripes while detouring traffic onto I-77.

By 6 a.m. on Monday, the new traffic pattern will be open to the public.

