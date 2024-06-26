DJ Burns set for draft day after NC State’s Cinderella run

CHARLOTTE — After starring in a Cinderella March Madness run, North Carolina State’s DJ Burns Jr. now has his eyes on the NBA.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Burns about his whirlwind ride from Rock Hill to draft day, but he has one word to describe the last year.

“I’d say, interesting,” Burns told Brown.

It’s hard to find a contrast more dramatic than how this season started and where it ended.

“Some of the people involved in what we were doing didn’t expect us to be there. We just kept everything going, kept our heads down ... but it was definitely a wild ride, for sure,” Burns said, talking about the Wolfpack’s push into the Final Four.

>>Tonight at 7 p.m., Burns talks about his physical transformation, his Carolina roots, and his goals for the future.

(WATCH: Parents of NC State breakout star DJ Burns reflect on his journey to Final Four)

Parents of NC State breakout star DJ Burns reflect on his journey to Final Four





©2024 Cox Media Group