DMV, Action 9 resolve driver’s license snag for Statesville woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville woman who applied for a job was told her driver’s license was suspended, unbeknownst to her. But thanks to Action 9, the situation has been resolved.

Josephine Hill was applying for a 911 telecommunicator job in Statesville. But during her background check, she was told she had a suspended license, which is a dealbreaker for the position.

Hill tried to resolve it on her own with the Division of Motor Vehicles but was unsuccessful.

Faced with the quickly approaching job application deadline, Hill reached out to Action 9 for help.

Jason Stoogenke worked with the North Carolina DMV to sort it out. Hill emailed Stoogenke on Thursday to tell him she landed the position.

Now, she’ll be helping people with emergencies in Iredell County.

