DMV adds kiosks to 6 more Harris Teeters

CHARLOTTE — This year, the Department of Motor Vehicles has been putting kiosks inside Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina. On Monday, the DMV announced six more kiosks are coming.

Using one of the kiosks, you can renew your license without needing to go to the DMV. Drivers can also order duplicate driver’s licenses and permits and register to vote.

Eventually, you might even be able to print your registration stickers using the kiosks.

Back in March, the DMV announced kiosks in several Harris Teeters, including ones in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Fayetteville. The agency made plans to add more, saying the more that people use them, the more they will add across the state.

On Monday, the DMV said the following locations will get the new kiosks:

Quail Corners (8538 Park Road, Charlotte)

Town Center Plaza (8600 University City Boulevard, Charlotte)

Central Avenue (1704 Central Avenue, Charlotte)

Village District (500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh)

Cary Village Square (885 Walnut Street, Cary)

Fuquay Crossing (1371 East Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina)

These six kiosks join the three original locations announced in March:

The Corners at Brier Creek (4221 Corners Parkway, Raleigh)

Riverbend Village (4701 Smith Farm Road, Charlotte)

Highland Centre (2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville)

