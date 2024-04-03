DMV fees for license, registration to increase in NC this summer

NORTH CAROLINA — Expect to pay more at the Department of Motor Vehicles for license and registration-related fees.

Every four years, the North Carolina DMV is regulated to adjust fees as directed by state law based on the annual consumer price index.

Starting July 1, an increase of over 19% will be added to things like licenses, permits and registration.

Expect a five-year driver’s license that is currently $5.50 for each year to cost $1 more per year. For registration on a regular passenger vehicle, the cost will go up from $38.75 to $46.25.

Registration fees for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for-hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicle fees are among others that will also increase.

