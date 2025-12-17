New specialty license plate features one of NC’s oldest predators

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina DMV teamed up with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to issue a specialty license plate featuring one of the museum’s most iconic dinosaurs.

The design pays tribute to one of North Carolina’s oldest predators. The new plate features the skeleton of an Acrocanthosaurus, otherwise known as the “Terror of the South,” according to the museum.

The Cretaceuous predator called the southern half of North America home nearly 110 million years ago. Today, the most complete skeleton ever found and only real skeleton of the dinosaur on display in the world lives in the Raleigh museum.

The plates are $30. With every purchase, $20 goes directly to the Friends of the N.C. Museum of Natural Science to support research, exhibits, educational programs and conservation efforts at the museum.

You can order your dino plate online through myNCDMV. Just enter your current license plate information and the last five digits of your car’s title number. Specialty plates can take up to six to eight weeks after payment to arrive in the mail.

You can also submit a paper form to the NCDMV by mail, along with a check, cashier’s check or money order.

