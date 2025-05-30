NC leaders want changes to cut long DMV lines

CHARLOTTE — Frustrated by hours-long waits at DMVs across North Carolina, state leaders announced new efforts to shorten lines and improve service.

“It’s outrageous. This is sinful,” said resident George Holden Jr.

Lines at the DMV across the state are very common.

Adetricia Tucker even said lines were so bad Friday she tried two locations in Charlotte.

Tucker said she struggles to stand.

“I’m crippled,” she said. “I can’t stand for a long time, so I had to get somebody to stand in line for me. I’ve been here since about a quarter-til-7.”

DMV officials along with North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced on Friday that they are working to address the issue.

Some things they are working on include:

Checking with people in line to ensure they have proper paperwork before going inside.

Reorganizing the DMV website to make it easier for people to navigate.

Moving personnel from the central office in Raleigh back into the field.

Increasing pay for examiners to try and retain them and recruit more.

“We have to get DMV working better for our people,” Stein said. “We can do it now and we must do it right.”

Stein said he is also requesting money in the budget to hire 85 more people at DMV across the state.

The House has added that to their budget. The Senate has not.

Officials are still warning drivers lines will be long over the summer despite these efforts.

Holden said the current state of the department is not acceptable.

He said his friend waited over 10 hours at the DMV with his daughter for her to get a license.

“People have jobs,’ he said. “I’m lucky I’m retired but people have jobs, people have careers. This is outrageous. It’s just disgusting how they run this place.”

Extended hours are going to continue at DMVs across the state.

