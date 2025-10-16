DMV seeks new contractor after Harrisburg license plate office shut down following fight

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking a new contractor to operate a license plate agency in Harrisburg after terminating the previous contract due to violations, including a physical altercation.

The previous license plate agency, located at 4612 N.C. Highway 49 South in Harrisburg, had its contract ended on Wednesday following an incident on Sept. 29, where an altercation occurred between an employee and a customer.

“NCDMV became aware of a physical altercation between an employee of the privately-operated license plate agency in Harrisburg and a customer on Sept. 29,” DOT officials said in a statement.

The NCDMV oversees license plate agencies across the state, although these agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

Applications for the new agency must be submitted to the NCDMV by Oct. 31.

License plate agencies provide services such as vehicle registration, title transactions, license plate renewals, replacement plates, duplicate registrations, and disability plates and placards.

Currently, there are 131 license plate agencies operating in North Carolina.

The search for a new contractor aims to ensure continued service for Harrisburg residents while maintaining the standards expected by the NCDMV.

