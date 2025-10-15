Contract violations lead to closure of local DMV license plate agency

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the license plate agency in Harrisburg due to violations of the contract agreement, transportation officials said Wednesday in a news release.

The Harrisburg license plate agency, located at 4612 N.C. Highway 49 South in Bestway Center, was shut down after several contract violations were discovered. The agency had been operated by Sara James since 2012.

Channel 9 is asking what the violations were and if anyone lost their jobs.

License plate agencies in North Carolina provide services such as vehicle registration, title transactions, license plate renewals, replacement plates, and duplicate registrations, NCDOT transportation officials said.

There are 131 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina, ensuring that residents have access to necessary motor vehicle services.

Four nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Concord, 929-D Concord Pkwy. S., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Clear Springs Plaza)

Kannapolis, 1509 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Charlotte, 5309-E East Independence Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Independence Promenade Shopping Center)

Huntersville Express, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (no title transactions)

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at NCDMV.gov.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group