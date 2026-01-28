DNA evidence leads to arrest in decades-old Rock Hill murder case

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Paul Ray Craig Jr., 51, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Walter Faile, who was found dead in his Hutchinson Street apartment on July 7, 2016.

Faile was discovered with multiple blunt force injuries and stab wounds, prompting an investigation that eventually designated the case as a cold case due to a lack of leads over the years.

Detectives from the Rock Hill Police Department took another look at evidence from the original scene, which ultimately led them to develop Craig as a suspect.

Using DNA and fingerprint analysis, investigators found that Craig had left behind crucial evidence at the crime scene, specifically on an object believed to have been used to inflict the fatal injuries.

This technological advancement aided in bringing a suspect into custody years after the murder.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts emphasized the ongoing efforts to solve cold cases.

“The Rock Hill Police Department currently has 18 cold case homicides that are being investigated. These cases are still active investigations. We know there’s someone out there who can come forward to help bring closure to these victims’ families,” Watts elaborated.

Craig has been charged with murder and denied bond during a court hearing.

