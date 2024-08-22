DNC Day 4: NC Gov. Roy Cooper to speak Thursday night

CHICAGO — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Vice President Kamala Harris’ relationship goes back years; the two worked hand in hand as attorneys general. On Thursday, Cooper will highlight Harris’ work as a prosecutor and make the case that North Carolina is in play for Democrats.

Depending on how you look at the Democrats’ chances for winning North Carolina, the football is either on the one-yard line or is being pulled away like Lucy does to Charlie Brown. In 2020, Trump only won the state by 1.3 percent, the smallest margin of any state he won. North Carolina is the top target of the Democratic Party.

That’s why you’ll Cooper in a prime speaking slot before Vice President Kamala Harris. All week he has been making the case for her candidacy. He says it feels like 2008, when former President Barack Obama won the state.

“She will be the kind of president that understands what you have to do to get legislation through Congress,” Cooper has stated. “She participated in that with the Biden administration which was amazing in what they were able to do in getting bill after bill that meant something to American families.”

In response to Cooper’s speech, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Republican Party says Cooper has a record of “deceit, failure and disregard for the rule of law.”

“As he auditions for the U.S. Senate in 2026, North Carolina voters simply want a Governor who will work with the legislature to make the lives of North Carolina families better - and that’s what they’ll have when Mark Robinson is elected in November,” NCGOP spokesperson Matt Mercer said.

Governor Roy Cooper is term-limited. He withdrew his name from being considered for vice president but says he is open to serving in a Harris administration or running for US Senate in 2026.

Also speaking Thursday night is Wake County Schools Administrator Eric Fitts. He’ll be talking about student loan forgiveness.

Speaking times have not been announced yet. We’ll update this article when more details are released.

