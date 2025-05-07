Does buying in bulk get more bang for your buck?

CHARLOTTE — Buying in bulk is a popular strategy among some shoppers, but does it really save you money in the long run?

The aisles and packaging are huge in places like Costco and Sam’s Club, but when it comes to buying in bulk, how big are the savings?

“Things that I know that I’ll use, paper goods, chicken, things like that, I buy in bulk,” said Susan Faldesz, a shopper. “It certainly, for me, turns out to be less expensive and more convenient.”

Cherrie Greene said there’s an advantage in not always having to run to the store.

“Like when I buy, I just separate and then I know that I have enough stuff to last me for a while,” Greene said.

ConsumerWorld.org Founder Edgar Dworsky says the first key to saving is making sure you’ll actually use everything you buy.

“I mean, no one needs an industrial-size can of kidney beans. If the product is going to go bad and you’re not going to use it, you really haven’t saved money,” he said.

To make sure it’s really a deal, Dworsky says to double-check the price per unit.

“Six pounds cost about $1.25 to $1.50 a pound, that’s great. [Another store] charges $2.99 for a pound, so that is a huge savings,” Dworsky said.

And even buying in bulk, Dworsky says you should clip and use those coupons. If it’s a great sale, he says you could stock up, but keep storage space in mind.

“If you don’t have the room for it, your bedroom is going to start to look like your kitchen cabinet,” Dworsky said.

There are several items experts say you shouldn’t buy in bulk, unless you’re certain you’ll use them before they go bad. They include produce and dairy, as well as nuts and condiments, which can turn rancid over time.

