MARION, N.C. — A hiker and their dog tried to enjoy the changing leaves of the North Carolina mountains over the weekend.

The sights may have been tainted when the dog injured it’s back while hiking in Linville Gorge, necessitating an emergency response.

More than a dozen volunteer firefighters and the Burke County rescue squad spent five hours getting that dog safely out of the Gorge.

Burke County Search and Rescue shared these photos of the dog being carried out in a basket along the Pinch-In Trail.

Dog rescued from Linville Gorge after injuring back along hike

They say the owner became dehydrated after carrying the dog two miles and then called for help.

(WATCH: Hikers, drone helped find missing 18-year-old hiker on Crowders Mountain)

Drone locates 18-year-old missing hiker on Crowders Mountain

©2023 Cox Media Group