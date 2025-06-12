Dog trainer countersues former interim Wadesboro police chief over K-9’s death

WADESBORO, N.C. — A dog trainer has filed a countersuit against the former interim Wadesboro police chief over a K-9 killed by a fellow officer.

Jason Eschert sued the K-9’s former owner, Joshua Harrington, back in April for defamation over the department’s handling of the death of K-9 Blitz.

Blitz was shot and killed after biting an officer during a chase on April 2.

Harrington is accusing the former interim chief of negligence and fraud.

