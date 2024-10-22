Donald Trump makes campaign stop in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Election day is just over two weeks away and both presidential candidates are making a push in key battleground states, including a pair of campaign stops in North Carolina for former president Donald Trump.

Monday’s event was initially publicized as a private meeting between Trump and local faith leaders, but plans changed throughout the afternoon when the event became a full-blown rally.

“We’re 15 days away from the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump told the audience.

Headlining the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting” in Concord, the former president and Republican presidential nominee highlighted a stark difference between him and opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She’s very disruptive to religion, she’s very disruptive to Christianity, and very destructive to evangelicals and to the Catholic Church,” Trump said.

Kendra Ashworth was at the Concord event and thinks it’s important for people to vote. “People that sit at home and don’t do nothing, they want to complain about it, so if you’re not going to go vote, don’t complain what you get,” she said.

Some say the divisive race has left them feeling fatigued and anxious for election day.

“We have shut out a lot of it now that we voted, and we want this country back,” said Suzanne Lauder. “We want things to be back to normal.”

Mark Renaud is confident Trump is the right person for the job.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think that first and foremost, I do not think that Trump is a racist. Trump is equality for everybody,” Renaud said.

Before the event in Cabarrus County, Trump toured Hurricane Helene damage in the hard-hit Buncombe County town of Swannanoa.

