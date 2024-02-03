Donation drives to be held for Monroe family who lost home in fire

MONROE, N.C. — A donation drive will be held Saturday for a Monroe family whose house burned down weeks after their children were hit by a truck on Halloween last year.

Five-year-old Graylen Massey was hit by a truck in October 2023, and his family’s home burned down in January.

His older sister was also struck by the truck.

The family still doesn’t have a permanent home.

There will be a donation drive for the next three Saturdays for food, funds, furniture, and clothing at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church off Potters Road in Weddington.

Saturday’s drive is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here if you would like to help.

