5-year-old trick-or-treater hit by truck back at school after weekslong hospital stay

MONROE, N.C. — A five-year-old boy who spent weeks in a hospital after being hit by a truck while trick-or-treating returned to school in Monroe.

Graylen Massey and his 10-year-old sister, Journey, were struck on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street.

Journey recovered quickly but Graylen spent three weeks in the ICU with a broken collarbone, and fractured skull and there was bleeding on his brain.

Despite the odds, his mother never doubted that he would recover.

“Because I knew it,” said Lashonda Brooks, mother. “I had to keep my faith. I had to think positive. That was the only way to think anyway. Think negative? No. Because I can’t imagine my life without my kids.”

