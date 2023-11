A five-year-old Monroe boy hit by a truck while trick-or-treating is now out of the ICU.

Lashonda Brooks said Friday that her son, Graylen,, is opening his eyes more but still has a long way to go.

She says he has a concussion and a traumatic brain injury.

The mother says he’ll be in the hospital for at least the next three weeks.

His 10-year-old sister was also hit. She is doing better and will be OK.

