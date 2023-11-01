Trick-or-treaters struck by vehicle in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A five-year-old and a 10-year-old were hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in Monroe, police said.

It happened early Tuesday night on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street.

First responders closed down the road and reponed it at about 8:30 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The two children were taken to a hospital to be checked out and are expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

