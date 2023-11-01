Trick-or-treaters struck by vehicle in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A five-year-old and a 10-year-old were hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in Monroe, police said.
It happened early Tuesday night on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street.
First responders closed down the road and reponed it at about 8:30 p.m.
The driver stayed at the scene.
The two children were taken to a hospital to be checked out and are expected to be OK.
I learned two trick-or-treaters are in the hospital after being hit by a car in Monroe tonight.— Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) November 1, 2023
Sources tell me the kids are ok and the driver stayed on scene after this “unfortunate accident.”@JoeBrunoWSOC9 is at the scene. https://t.co/TgPLxk3NY1
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
