Donations drop for Gaston County charities, toy drive impacted

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Charities in Gaston County are facing a significant drop in donations this holiday season, putting a strain on their ability to meet growing needs.

The Kris Lang Sports Complex in Belmont, which typically provides toys to children, has only collected half the toys it usually stocks for its upcoming toy drive.

“Typically we have four or five eight foot tables set up full of toys with toys even underneath,” said Kris Lang, owner of the complex and a local college and pro basketball player.

Last year, the Kris Lang Sports Complex was able to provide toys to 150 children, but this year they may only be able to serve 50 to 75 kids due to the decrease in donations.

“A lot of people are struggling right now and those that typically would donate just don’t have it to donate,” said Laquita Lang, organizer of the toy drive.

Share Charlotte collaborates with over 800 nonprofits in Mecklenburg County, many of which are likely affected by changes in funding.

Despite the decrease in donations, volunteerism is up, and Giving Tuesday donations were higher, indicating that people are still in the giving mood.

Melissa Hovey, Executive Director of Share Charlotte, noted, “I’d say every nonprofit is probably affected in some way shape or form.”

Organizers at the Kris Lang Sports Complex are willing to change the time of the toy drive to give people more time to donate and will even pick up donations if getting to the drop boxes is a barrier.

As charities adapt to the challenges posed by reduced funding, the spirit of giving remains strong through increased volunteerism and community support.

