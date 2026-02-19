DoorDash driver pleads guilty in fatal shooting of teen

CHARLOTTE — Keshawn Boyd, a DoorDash driver who shot and killed a 15-year-old stealing his car while he was dropping off food for a delivery, pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

A grand jury indicted Boyd after the deadly shooting on Jan. 22 off Graham Street that took the life of Matthias Crockett.

Under a plea deal with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, he was given an active sentence by Judge George Bell for 48 to 72 months with credit for 393 days. Boyd has no prior criminal history.

His attorney says he cooperated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and legally owned the firearm. He was carrying it for protection.

No additional details have been made available.

