Downed power lines cause major delays on Highway 73 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Part of Highway 73 in Huntersville was shut down Friday afternoon after a tree fell on power lines and then onto a car, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

It happened around 3 p.m., near the McGuire Nuclear Station along Hagers Ferry Road. Chopper 9 flew over the area and could see major traffic delays in the area.

Fire officials said they were waiting on Energy Untied crews to start clearing the scene and will have the road back open when the clearing is finished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

