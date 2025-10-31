Local

Downed power lines, traffic signals shut down west Charlotte road after crash

Wilkinson Morehead Crash
CHARLOTTE — Wilkinson Boulevard is closed at Morehead Street after a crash brought down power lines and traffic signals early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m.

Duke Energy says they are working with CDOT to make repairs, but the road isn’t expected to reopen until lunchtime.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Most Read