West Nile detected in Mecklenburg County mosquitoes

CHARLOTTE — West Nile virus has been detected in a pool of mosquitoes collected in Mecklenburg County.

The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health identified the virus in a sample collected by Mecklenburg County Public Health last Tuesday.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in connection with the discovery.

West Nile virus is recognized as the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States. While most individuals infected with the virus experience no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, others may develop a fever accompanied by symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

There are currently no vaccines licensed for human use and no specific medications available to cure West Nile disease once a person is infected. Public Health advises individuals to minimize their exposure to mosquitoes, particularly during morning and evening outdoor activities. Recommendations include using an EPA-registered mosquito repellent according to manufacturer instructions.

Residents should also reduce potential mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water at least once a week from containers such as flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths.

Mecklenburg County Public Health operates a mosquito control program that provides surveillance of disease-carrying mosquitoes like those for West Nile virus or Zika. Residents can report concerns by calling 980-314-1620.

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