CONCORD, N.C. — You can now hop on a trolley in downtown Concord without putting your drink down.

The city just approved an ordinance that will allow trolley pubs.

One company, Pedal Powered Trolleys, is already open and booking parties.

Participants can drink beer or wine onboard, as well as get off at bars in the area.

The route runs along Church and Union Streets.

