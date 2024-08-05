Streetcar station in Elizabeth destroyed by driver, CATS says

CHARLOTTE — A streetcar station in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood is being repaired after someone drove through it, leaving it destroyed.

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System, it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eighth and Hawthorne station.

Crews were able to remove parts of the damaged station Sunday in order to continue streetcar service.

CATS said now, the Gold Line is bypassing the station until further notice. Crews are spending Monday cleaning up the remaining glass and debris.

