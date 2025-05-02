Downtown district to reopen in Concord this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. — The city of Concord will be holding a grand reopening for its downtown district.

The area has been undergoing construction in relation to a streetscape project that has been going on for years.

On Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., residents will finally be able to move freely around the downtown.

They will be welcomed by music, yard games, and a pop-up market.

Adults will also be able to utilize the social district.

VIDEO: Plans call for District Exchange marketplace in downtown Concord

