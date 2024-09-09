Police: Man shot, killed after argument at Mooresville apartment complex

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night in Mooresville.

Around 11:15 p.m., Mooresville Police Department officers were called to the Meadowlark Glen Apartments near the intersection of Highways 115 and 150.

At the scene, officers found Clifton Cornelius Vandiver, 20 of Concord. Vandiver had been shot multiple times after what police believe was an argument between him and other people.

Vandiver was taken to a hospital in Huntersville where he died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, checking cameras in the area, and looking for more evidence at the scene.

Police hope to share more information further into the investigation.

