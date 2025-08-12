Dozens to address CMS board over possible ICE activity near schools

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday evening, nearly a dozen people are expected to speak about the possibility of ICE agents going into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Currently, there are 21 people signed up to speak during the public comment portion of tonight’s school board meeting.

At least half of them will be addressing the board about perceived ICE activity in and around school campuses.

The last time either the school board or district officials addressed immigration and customs enforcement action was back in mid-July.

That’s when Channel 9 learned the district offered non-mandatory training this summer for principals focused on what they should do if ICE attempts to come on campus.

That training says ICE agents are allowed in parking lots, lobbies, and waiting areas only. Agents wanting access to classrooms or private areas need a warrant.

“We pride ourselves in making sure our schools are safe, and we have been very clear about what is in place and what we will follow,” said Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill.

