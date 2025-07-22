Dozens cited after drugs, guns found during boating event at Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN — While most of the people who were at a big boating event at Lake Norman were peaceful, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued dozens of citations for drugs and guns at the event.

The event was promoted as “Black Boat Weekend” near Dog Island on Lake Norman, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 500 boats and 3,500 people were reported to be there.

Authorities said they were keeping an eye on the event with boats, jet skis, and drones. During the weekend event, they found “multiple firearms,” synthetic cannabinoids, and marijuana.

Black Boat Weekend guns and drugs

Deputies also found “various motor vehicle and registration violations.”

Over 30 citations were issued, the sheriff’s office said, and two people were arrested for boating while impaired.

The sheriff’s office didn’t report any serious injuries from the event.

(VIDEO: 16-year-old drowns in Lake Norman; body recovered after search)

16-year-old drowns in Lake Norman; body recovered after search

©2025 Cox Media Group