Dozens displaced after Pineville apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people were displaced after an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Pineville, officials said.

Crews were called to the apartments at the corner of Johnston and Park roads at about 5:30 p.m.

The fire impacted between 30 and 40 people in eight apartments. The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

“The Town of Pineville will be creating initiatives in the morning to help those affected by the fire,” officials said.

VIDEO: Firefighter hurt during 3-alarm house fire in Ballantyne

Firefighter hurt during 3-alarm house fire in Ballantyne

©2024 Cox Media Group