Dozens of dogs given second chance at life after Gaston County puppy mill bust

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Dozens of dogs were surrendered to authorities after a puppy mill bust Monday in Gaston County, officials said.

What started as a tough situation for 63 dogs is turning into a Christmas miracle. The canines are getting a second chance at life this holiday season.

Nineteen of them were brought to Peanuts Place Small Dog Rescue. It’s run out of founder Colleen Sowers’ home in Weddington.

Many arrived in rough shape, Sowers said. They were severely matted, unable to walk and in need of immediate care, but within hours, the rescue turned to social media and the community, calling for help from groomers and foster families willing to step in.

Peanuts Small Breed Rescue says they are still looking for fosters and groomers. They hope to place as many dogs as possible into safe homes.

The case was handed over to Gaston County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit. They will decide whether charges will be filed against the puppy mill operator.

