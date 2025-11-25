CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter rescued a 13-week-old puppy named Tyler from a burning home on Monteith Drive Tuesday morning, officials said.

Charlotte Fire responded to the call at 8:23 a.m., and Ladder 45 arrived at the scene in northeast Charlotte by 8:26 a.m., followed by additional companies, officials said. Thirty firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Charlotte firefighter rescues puppy from burning home

Firefighter Gonzalez from Charlotte Fire Rescue 11 found the puppy unresponsive inside the home and removed him to safety at 8:33 a.m. The puppy later regained alertness.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, but two adults were displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the cause of the fire.

VIDEO: 101 dogs rescued from Wake County puppy mill

101 dogs rescued from Wake County puppy mill

©2025 Cox Media Group