Dozens help rescue hiker in Linville Gorge

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people assisted in a rescue this weekend on a trail that leads to a popular spot in the Linville Gorge.

The Burke County Rescue Squad says a hiker developed a medical condition along the Pinch-In Trail on the west side of the Linville Gorge.

The trail is part of the route that leads to the Daffodil Flats, which are in full bloom this time of year and attracts thousands of visitors.

Last year on Feb. 24, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty did the hike himself and saw first responders as they helped another hiker.

He found that one of the biggest challenges of the hike is the elevation change of nearly 1,700 feet.

Every year, first responders are called to that area because of the rugged terrain and nearly intense elevation change to get back to the parking area.

Faherty found that the hike out is the toughest part -- one person described it as getting on a StairMaster for an hour and a half and not stopping. It took him an hour to hike in but about two to hike out.

