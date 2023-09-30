Fights stop high school football game in Union County

MONROE, N.C. — Fights Friday night at a high school football game in Union County forced officials to stop the matchup, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The fights happened at the concessions area during the game between rivals Monroe and Forest Hills, the district said.

Monroe was winning, 28-0, against Forest Hills at the time. Monroe was declared the winner in the third quarter.

The game will likely have major implications in the Rocky River 2A/3A conference, The Observer reported.

Forest Hills was 5-0 coming into the game; Monroe was 4-1.

Union County Public Schools’ statement:

“Union County Public Schools does not support violent behavior, and we will not tolerate fights or any kind of aggressive conduct during athletic events,” said Tahira Stalberte, assistant superintendent of Communications and Community Relations in a statement. “Our football games should be a fun and safe experience for everyone who attends.

“What we experienced tonight was embarrassing and disappointing, and we expect better behavior from our students, parents, and community members. I want to thank school staff, the Monroe Police Department, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their rapid response to this incident.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on this investigation. The students involved will be disciplined according to our Code of Conduct.”

Editor’s note: The school confirmed the incident happened in the concessions area. It was earlier reported that the fights were in the stands.

