Dozens march through Uptown in protest of Border Patrol operation

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people marched through Uptown Saturday in protest of the Border Patrol operation.

Channel 9 was at First Ward Park and watched the protest grow from about 20 people to easily 200. They started with speakers and then they marched through Uptown.

You can see by video that there were hundreds of people out there. From what we saw, it was a very organized and peaceful event. Channel 9 talked to an organizer from the Charlotte chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation about what they wanted to accomplish Saturday and how she felt about videos and reports surfacing of arrests.

“We’re absolutely outraged, and we are confident that we can wage a fight back, a mass movement like we saw in Chicago,” Asha Patel said. “It’s not a coincidence that Border Patrol was pushed out of Chicago, and they are not going to have it easy here. We are confident that we will wage a mass movement against these attacks on our community members, and we are out here today to wage that movement.”

This group said they have an organizing meeting Sunday to set up for future events.

