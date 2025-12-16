Dozens of townhome rental units now under construction in University area

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Canvas Residential Partners is teaming up with a California investment firm to develop build-to-rent townhomes in the University submarket.

Canvas and Los Angeles-based Pacific Coast Capital Partners recently broke ground on Skymor Research Park, a 70-unit BTR community at 11108 Mallard Creek Road. The three-story townhomes are under construction on a 9-acre site within University Research Park.

The development will have 44 four-bedroom units averaging 1,893 square feet and 26 three-bedroom units averaging 1,768 square feet. Each townhome will include a two-car garage and private balcony as well as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, dual bathroom vanities and walk-in showers.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Townhomes accuse city of causing pipes to burst

Townhomes accuse city of causing pipes to burst

©2025 Cox Media Group