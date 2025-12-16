Local

Dozens of townhome rental units now under construction in University area

By Charlotte Business Journal
Skymor Research Park Charlotte developer Canvas Residential Partners and California investment firm PCCP recently broke ground on Skymor Research Park. The build-to-rent development at 11108 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte's University area will include 70 three-story townhomes. (Canvas Residential Partners)
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Canvas Residential Partners is teaming up with a California investment firm to develop build-to-rent townhomes in the University submarket.

Canvas and Los Angeles-based Pacific Coast Capital Partners recently broke ground on Skymor Research Park, a 70-unit BTR community at 11108 Mallard Creek Road. The three-story townhomes are under construction on a 9-acre site within University Research Park.

The development will have 44 four-bedroom units averaging 1,893 square feet and 26 three-bedroom units averaging 1,768 square feet. Each townhome will include a two-car garage and private balcony as well as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, dual bathroom vanities and walk-in showers.

