DR Horton, Lennar advance on large developments as Charlotte region’s growth spreads

CHARLOTTE — National homebuilders are tracking ahead on a range of local residential developments, with several of those projects located on the outskirts of the Charlotte region.

Hundreds of homes are slated for Chester County. D.R Horton Inc. has 630 single-family homes planned at a site near Lancaster Highway in Richburg. Called Stanton, the development will take about five to six years to complete, the builder said. Home construction began last October.

About 21 miles away, in Lancaster, Miami builder Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has completed more than 100 homes at its massive active-adult community called Roselyn. That development along U.S. 521 will include about 1,860 homes at full buildout.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) opened sales last month at Camryn at Southbridge, which will add 45 more townhomes to the former Charlotte Knights stadium site in Fort Mill. The first phase includes 50 townhomes. Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is building 12 luxury homes within The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel in Union County, which will span 37 homes with prices starting at $1.1 million. And South Carolina-based Mungo Homes started construction in February on its Willowbrook development in Shelby. It will include 68 single-family homes in phase one.

In Charlotte, several multifamily projects are in the works, including an apartment community with up to 390 units planed for midtown.

A second redevelopment phase at Brookhill Village is expected to break ground in the coming months, bringing 74 short-term rental townhome units to the South End site. Developers are progressing on plans for a mixed-use project in Historic West End anchored by affordable housing and a co-operative food market.

