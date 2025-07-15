Driver accused of murder to face judge after hitting, killing 70-year-old man

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gaston County man is expected to face a judge Tuesday, accused of hitting and killing a 70-year-old man.

Robert Johnson faces several charges, including second-degree murder and DWI.

James Harris was hit and killed near the library on East Garrison Boulevard Monday afternoon, according Gastonia police.

Pedestrian struck, killed leaving Gaston County Library

A witness said Harris was leaving the library and was crossing the street when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee hit him.

“I’m a mom and I’m a teacher and I want to help people and when you see something like that you can’t walk away. You have to be there,” said witness Jessica Harris.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Some drivers say they fail DWI/DUI ignition device because of products like mouthwash, mints