Pedestrian struck, killed leaving Gaston County Library

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by an SUV outside the Gaston County Public Library Monday, police said.

Gastonia Police confirmed the incident occurred on East Garrison Boulevard, and the driver of the SUV stopped after the collision.

The investigation is currently underway.

Further details about the incident, including the identities of the victim and the driver, have not been released at this time.

More information will be provided during Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed in Gaston County

Pedestrian struck, killed in Gaston County

©2025 Cox Media Group