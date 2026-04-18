Hornets’ playoff drought continues after falling to Magic

CHARLOTTE — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points and the Orlando Magic built a 35-point lead in the first half on the way to a 121-90 rout of Charlotte Hornets in a play-in tournament game on Friday night and advanced to a first-round playoff matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic earned the No. 8 seed in playoffs and will start their best-of-seven series at Detroit on Sunday.

Charles Lee to his #Hornets team after the game.



Let this fuel you. @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 18, 2026

LaMelo Ball scored 21 of his 23 points in the third quarter for Charlotte.

Banchero had 12 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 as the Hornets shot 5 for 20 with six turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind 38-16.

Ball was scoreless with two turnovers when he went to the bench with three fouls with 7:10 left in the first half. He did not score until Orlando’s lead had reached 35 points in the final seconds of the half.

The Magic were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two postseasons and have not won a playoff round since 2010.

The Hornets, who beat the Magic in their last three regular-season games, have not been in the playoffs since 2016.

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The team that continues to gain confidence, especially after the battle against the Miami Heat.

The Hornets survived a win-or-go-home scenario on Tuesday with the 127-126 victory over Miami, and their reward? To do it again.

However, this is for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve already played Orlando four times this season and won three of those games.

The NBA said Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball should have been ejected for an uncalled flagrant foul when he reached out and tugged on the ankle of Miami’s Bam Adebayo.

Ball spoke Friday for the first time since the league fined him three days before.

“It’s all basketball. I feel like Bam knows,” Ball said. “We never had anything going on. I never had anything with anybody. I just go out there and play basketball. Even the one before. I’ve seen it. I tried to foul him.”

“Message, mindset, is to take the confidence of the last game, understanding that we are built for this moment,” said coach Charles Lee. “We have earned this moment, but on every possession, this is all we’re guaranteed is this one game.”

The Hornets are learning postseason is a completely different beast.

“There were a bunch of moments where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, we’re in a good spot. We’re going to win,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh no, we could lose this game,’ but I think the guys stayed steady,” coach Lee said on Thursday. “The communication was really good. The execution in crucial moments was great. I think the last two days have been good for us to rest, recover, eat, sleep.”

“Obviously, the goal isn’t to go back and forth with a great scoring team,” Hornets’ Brandon Miller said on Thursday. “We always want to get a few stops.”

Lee spoke about Ball’s fines on Thursday, as well.

Coach Lee said he loved that Ball took accountability and didn’t believe it was malicious.

He also said he’s relieved that Ball will be available to play.

VIDEO: Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

Hornets to face Magic in final play-in battle

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