Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Mormon missionary in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old driver was arrested and charged on Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month in west Charlotte, taking the life of a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, police said.

Tyzhaun Carney was driving a Polestar on May 1 when he allegedly struck Elder Langi, 18, of Utah, on Beatties Ford Road who was riding a bicycle. Witnesses said Langi was on a sidewalk. Another missionary was hurt. Langi died from his injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Carney was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement Division.

Carney has warrants for involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felony hit-and-run, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and driving with license revoked.

