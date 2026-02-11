VIDEO: Driver caught after pursuit through multiple NC counties

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helicopter kept close watch on a suspect vehicle for miles as it fled at high speeds through multiple counties on Wednesday.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom got in the air with CMPD’s helicopter above Albemarle Road in east Charlotte around noon Wednesday. From there, we saw police following a white Honda Civic as it drove east toward Cabarrus County.

Along the way, we saw the driver in the Civic cross into oncoming lanes over double lines, and the car nearly hit another vehicle when changing roads in Mount Pleasant.

At that point, Cabarrus County deputies caught up with the car on the ground and started chasing it at high speeds into Stanly County.

Deputies tried to spin the car out on Old Salisbury Road, but the car kept going before turning on Main Street. At about 1:10 p.m., the car came to a stop on its own, and the driver put his hands out of the window to surrender to deputies.

Police haven’t said why they originally started following the suspect, but we’ve reached out to Cabarrus County deputies for information on the suspect and the arrest. Check back for updates.

