Driver charged 3 months after car hits, kills woman on Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Floyd Tyrone Bankhead, 54, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle on Dec. 15 following a fatal vehicle collision that resulted in the death of 65-year-old Meta Howze King.

The collision occurred on Sept. 15 at 3:14 p.m. in the 1200 block of Clanton Road, where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers found King unresponsive in the roadway.

Upon arriving at the scene of the collision on southwest Charlotte, officers located Bankhead, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer that was stopped nearby.

King was transported to the hospital by MEDIC, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Bankhead was screened for impairment at the incident site and was determined not to be impaired.

