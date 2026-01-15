Driver charged after hit-and-run that killed former Queens University runner

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police have arrested the driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Wednesday evening.

Channel 9 reported on the crash that happened near 36th Street and The Plaza. It happened just after 6 p.m. and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began investigating after they found one person had been killed.

After the crash, Charlotte City Councilman J.D. Mazuera Arias wrote on social media that the victim was a former Queens University student named Lance Sotelo.

Sotelo was a cross-country runner for Queens University, and the school lists him as being from Dalton, Georgia. Channel 9 reached out to university officials for more information about Sotelo.

On Thursday, Channel 9 obtained court documents that say Qlaundra Kadri Hood was arrested for felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death, and involuntary manslaughter.

Qlaundra Hood

