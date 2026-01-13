Driver charged in deadly south Charlotte crash that killed mother and daughter

CHARLOTTE — A driver is out of the hospital and facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a mother and daughter in south Charlotte.

Lorin and Gloria Manley died in a crash at the intersection of Ardrey Kelly Road and Red Rust Lane in December of last year. The crash also seriously injured another child.

At the time, police said the other driver involved, Jason Scott, was speeding before the crash.

Channel 9 later found reports that Scott is currently in jail and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

