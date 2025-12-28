Two killed, two injured in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Saturday night, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call on Red Rust Lane and Ardrey Kell Road around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, MEDIC confirmed two people were deceased and two patients were transported with life-threatening injuries. One of the patients was taken to a children’s hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
