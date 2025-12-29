Driver charged with DUI and reckless driving after Matthews crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Evan Lewis Whiteside was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving - wanton disregard after a four-car vehicle crash in Matthews.

Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment, including Whiteside, who was later transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The westbound side of East Independence Boulevard was closed for nearly three hours to allow for an on-scene traffic crash investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

