Driver crashes during police chase through Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. — A driver crashed after a police chase that started in Dallas around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Channel 9 learned that southbound New Hope Road was closed for over an hour in front of Eastridge Mall.

A utility pole was also hit which caused lines to hang down low near the street.

MEDIC told Channel 9 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We’re working on getting more details about what led to the police chase. We’ll update this article when information is provided by Dallas police.

