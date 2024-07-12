Driver dies after crash during police chase on I-77, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A person has died following a chase Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 2 p.m., troopers said they attempted to stop a blue car on I-77 in Iredell County.

When the vehicle did not stop for emergency lights and sirens, a pursuit ensued.

Troopers said the chase entered Surry County, Virginia, before crashing near mile marker 85.

After repeatedly asking the driver to exit the vehicle, troopers found them deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

That driver was later identified as 20-year-old Dashawn Sanchez Samuels.

Troopers said the State Highway Patrol’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

It is active and ongoing at this time.

